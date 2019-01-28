Investigation into shooting of Madison juvenile continues

Madison City police continue to investigate the shooting of a juvenile on Sunday.

Capt. John Stringer said Madison officers responded to Buttercup Lane about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report of shots being fired. They found that one person had been shot and requested medics immediately.

Detectives and Crime Scene Officers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Stringer said. The victim was treated and later released.

The offender is believed to have been a passenger in a small gray or silver sedan that fled the area, Stringer said.

Madison Police are actively working this investigation and pursuing leads.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Madison Police Department at the following numbers:Investigations Division: 256-772-5674 (between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.) or Dispatch: 256-722-7190 (after hours).