Investigation into Trump administration officials

WASHINGTON (AP) - Allegations that dozens of Trump administration officials received security clearances in spite of "disqualifying issues" have set up another fight between the White House and House Democrats.
A career government employee who oversaw the issuance of clearances says at least 25 officials initially denied security clearances last year had those denials overruled by senior administration officials.
A letter and memo released Monday by the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Democrat Elijah Cummings of Maryland, detail the allegations. The documents don't identify the two dozen or so officials but say they include two current senior White House officials.
The oversight committee's ranking Republican, Jim Jordan of Ohio, says the committee's probe is a "partisan attack" and an "excuse to go fishing" through personnel files.
