Investigation into Tennessee woman's death

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help as the agency looks into the death of a woman in Weakley County.

TBI said the body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was found in the Sharon section the west Tennessee county on Monday. She had been reported missing on Friday.

Investigators say Bennett was last seen alive walking along Mount Vernon Road on the morning of Oct. 1.

Anyone with information that can help the ongoing investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Weakley County Sheriff's Office.

