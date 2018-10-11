Clear

Investigation into Tennessee woman's death

Help from public sought in probe of Tennessee woman's death.

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help as the agency looks into the death of a woman in Weakley County.

TBI said the body of 43-year-old Dallas Chantel Bennett was found in the Sharon section the west Tennessee county on Monday. She had been reported missing on Friday.

Investigators say Bennett was last seen alive walking along Mount Vernon Road on the morning of Oct. 1.

Anyone with information that can help the ongoing investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Weakley County Sheriff's Office.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

