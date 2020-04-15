Cause still unknown, but fatal Jackson County Park dock fire ruled an accident

We have more information surrounding the deadly dock fire in Jackson County from January that killed eight people.

People from Scottsboro say even though the investigation into the fire is over, the tragedy and those who lost their lives will never be forgotten. The fire killed three adults and five children.

This comes after state and local investigators officially ruled the fire an accident earlier Wednesday, an end to what was more than 3 months worth of an investigation.

"Well you just continue to think about the people that were impacted by the fire, no matter what that decision is, we all kind of knew what that answer would be, but now that it's come back it doesn't change the fact that at the end of the day you had lives that were lost," Mickey Bell, who is from Scottsboro, said.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says the fire was ruled accidental, and started on one boat. State investigators could not determine an exact cause of the fire. Necklaus says the wind blew flames from the first boat and spread to others.

Bell says many were wondering what happened.

"That may have had question marks, may have had folks wondering in their mind what happened, and this may actually be closure for those that were impacted," Bell said.

The State Fire Marshal Office says any request for a copy of the investigation findings must be made in writing through the mail.

Bell says regardless, this is something the community will never forget.

"Every time people go to the Jackson County Park or people ride their boat on river, they're always going to think about this story and think about these individuals and these families that were involved," Bell said.

Right now it is unclear if the county is planning on developing a new dock on the property.