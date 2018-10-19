Investigation after car crashes into Hobbs Island business

Huntsville Police are investigating after a car crash in Huntsville.
It happened Friday morning along Hobbs Island Road. Police said the driver of a car lost control and ran into the Hobbs Island Pit Stop. The driver, a man, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police have not said what caused the crash. There were people inside the business at the time; however, no one was hurt.
WAAY 31 will update this story as we get more information.
