Investigation after car crashes into Hobbs Island business

Huntsville Police are investigating after a car crash in Huntsville.

It happened Friday morning along Hobbs Island Road. Police said the driver of a car lost control and ran into the Hobbs Island Pit Stop. The driver, a man, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Police have not said what caused the crash. There were people inside the business at the time; however, no one was hurt.

