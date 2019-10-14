Madison County School Board interviews finalists for superintendent position

The second round of interviews wrapped up on Monday to determine who will be the next superintendent of Madison County Schools.

The list is now narrowed to three candidates. The candidates are A.J. Buckner from Jackson County Schools, Dr. Tim Guinn from Russellville City Schools and Allen Perkins from Madison County Schools.

Each candidate was asked a series of questions focused on their experiences, from improving the culture of a school to working with pre-kindergarten classes.

The president of the Madison County School Board, Dave Weis, explained what the district is looking for in its next superintendent.

"We're looking for not only someone who is qualified, but the right candidate, someone who will fit in Madison County Schools the best," Weis said.

Weis said the board plans to vote on a new superintendent sometime next week.