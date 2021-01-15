Interstate 65 blocked in both directions near Cullman after tractor-trailers collide

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 298 are blocked because of two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles, according to Alabama State Troopers.
No injuries have been reported.
Avoid the area if possible.
More from the news release:
The driver of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling northbound lost control of his vehicle, causing his load, an industrial roll of paper, to overturn.
The truck then struck a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling southbound.
Wreckers are on the scene to clear the roadway.
The crash occurred near Alabama 69, approximately five miles south of Cullman.