Interstate 565 will be resurfaced and widened to 6 lanes by 2020

Governor Kay Ivey just announced parts of Interstate 565 will be resurfaced and widened to 6 lanes.

This is to help traffic flow when the new Mazda Toyota facility opens nearby in 2020. The project will add additional lanes in each direction on I-565 from Interstate 65 to County Line Road.

At the intersection of about Jordan Lane and 9th Avenue Southwest, there are about 6 lanes of pavement. This is roughly how wide I-565 will be once the project is complete.

Many people say this is something Huntsville has needed for a long time.

"We're growing as a city, and that means we have to grow. The people are coming, so we have to make space for it and if we do it now, we won't have to do it later," said John Speigner, who drives I-565 daily.

Speigner is one of the 60,000 drivers who travel I-565 every day, and he said it's frustrating with all the traffic congestion he sees. With the widening of the interstate, he believes more accidents can be prevented.

"You know everybody is trying to switch from one side of the freeway to the another, whereas if you add more lanes, people can park yourselves in the middle of the freeway and not have to get over so many lanes to get over to where you need to be," he said.

Governor Kay Ivey announced this is only one part of the Rebuild Alabama plan, which increased the fuel tax by 10 cents over the next 2 years. She stated infrastructure for the state of Alabama has not been touched in nearly 30 years, and she wanted to change that.

The main goal is to eliminate traffic delays, and that's what Speigner is most excited for.

"I mean, you're going to cut down on your traffic and you're not going to have any traffic, at least not for the next 10 years, I don't think," said Speigner.

He is hopeful the new lanes on the interstate will help clear up some of the traffic flow problems and allow more drivers to get where they're going faster.

"Now, hopefully, you can have more of a freeway where people can ride in the center and leave the left to people that are going through traffic," he said.

Governor Kay Ivey has not yet announced exactly how much this project will cost, but we do know the funds will be coming from Alabama's new gas tax that takes effect in September with a six cent increase.

The second part of the Rebuild Alabama plan includes expanding the I-65 interchange at Tanner and widening Browns Ferry Road to Highway 31. This is to improve and keep traffic flow from the Mazda Toyota facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the projects are expected to begin sometime next year.