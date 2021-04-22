Interstate 565 ramp by Madison's Toyota Field may soon open

In less than 3 weeks, people will be heading to Toyota Field for the Trash Pandas' first home game. The now former CEO of the Pandas, Ralph Nelson, has been pushing for it to open by their May 11 deadline.

A spokesman from the construction company, Joey Ceci, said they found out Thursday afternoon that there's still some minor work that needs to be done.

Ceci said the recent rain created a spot they needed to shore up. Starting Friday, they're going to start the work to prevent erosion. It will then have to get approved by the Federal Highway Administration and Alabama Department of Transportation.

Ceci said they expect everything to get approved early next week, and then, the opening of the ramp will follow soon after.