Interstate 565 exit/entrance ramps open by Toyota Field in Madison

The ramps opened with less than two weeks to spare before the Trash Pandas' first home game.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 4:37 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 4:48 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

The Interstate 565 exit and entrance ramp by Toyota Field in Madison is finally open, and with less than two weeks to spare before the Trash Pandas' home opener. 

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Trash Pandas' stadium to celebrate the opening of the ramps. Some may look at them and see an easy way to get in and out of the Pandas' parking lot, but Madison Mayor Paul Finley sees it as a key aspect to improving North Alabama.

“We’ve been working so long on this, and the understanding that it’s coming to fruition, and again, it’s one more step to watching Town Madison become a regional destination spot," said Mayor Finley. "So, excited, but a little overwhelmed at times.”

It's been a long time coming for the ramps to finally open. As the Trash Pandas were promised, it's opening just in time for their May 11 home opener. 

The general manager of the Trash Pandas, Garrett Fahrmann, said the ramps will improve the people of Madison's lives.

“We’re going to feel that impact immediately on opening day," he said. "We haven’t had 7,500 people in the ballpark all at one time. So, it will relieve a lot of these residential streets being, you know, zig-zagged, people going through, so it’s going to be huge.”

Many new businesses are coming to Town Madison. Mayor Finley said the Pandas will now be able to host even more events and become a tourist destination.

“One of the things you always needed was an anchor spot for a destination facility, and that’s what our venue is. Not only baseball games but 175 events last year, so that creates sales tax revenue for Madison, though, it also creates quality of life improvements. That’s what we’re excited about.”

The owner of the construction company said we can expect to see announcements of new things coming to Town Madison every week.

