Intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road, Toney Road in Madison County closed due to wreck

The intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road will be closed Thursday until further notice due to a wreck.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
