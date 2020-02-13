Clear
Intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road, Toney Road in Madison County closed due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:44 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The intersection of Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road will be closed Thursday until further notice due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

