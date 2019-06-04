Internet access is being expanded in Arab

People who live in the city of Arab will soon have more access to the internet.

OTELCO, a telecommunications provider, announced a five-million-dollar project today, to expand internet availability in Alabama and improve internet speeds. Company leaders said construction will begin in July. Workers will add 113 miles of new fiber to the area, allowing internet access in over 4,000 new locations. The mayor of Arab said this is an economic boost and it will improve business and education.

"Arab, the city's school system is on e-books and we have some students that don't have the capability to be on the internet, so connect-ability is a great issue for this area," said Arab Mayor Bob Joslin.

"it's a critical component, a true infrastructure that all communities, and especially rural communities, need to survive in today's economy," said Vice President of Marketing at OTELCO, Tervor Jones.

OTELCO's internet will also be expanded into Shelby County, Jones Valley, Blount County, and Strawberry, Alabama. The company said Arab's expansion project will be completed in early 2020.