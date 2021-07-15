International ballers: UAH's JJ Kaplan and Sam Orf sign pro deals overseas

After decorated careers in The Stable at Spragins Hall, former UAH Chargers JJ Kaplan and Sam Orf have signed deals to continue playing basketball overseas.

Kaplan is heading to Israel, where he will play for Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. Orf is heading to Austria to join Raiffeisen Flyers Wels.

Now the former teammates are heading into uncharted waters as they live out their hoop dreams.

Kaplan has spent his entire life in Huntsville. His first time in Israel will be when he meets up with the team in August.

The Grissom High School alum was raised Jewish and said it’s been his dream to play in Israel since participating in the Maccabi Games as a teenager.

“When I was surrounded by all those Jewish kids, it was just kind of breathtaking, you know and you really don’t get that in Alabama and when you get to say that you go over to Israel and play the game you love and surrounded by people where you’re not the minority anymore, it’s something that I’m very excited to experience,” Kaplan explained.

Kaplan’s teammate and friend Sam Orf is also crossing the pond after signing with an Austrian team.

Like Kaplan, Orf has never been to the country he’ll soon call home. In fact, Orf’s never left the country before, but there’s no roadmap when you’re following your dreams.

“This is always what I've wanted to do,” Orf said. “This has always been my goal and the fact that I'm actually doing it is just really cool.”

The teammates finished their time in Huntsville with their names on UAH’s all-time top 10 in several statistical categories. Now going pro together, both say all the hard work paid off.

“Sam is an unbelievable worker,” Kaplan said. “I wasn’t really surprised when I heard the news. I was just waiting on when it was going to happen. So, it wasn’t if, it was when. I'm glad I get to go through it with him. I wouldn't really want it with anyone else.”

“I don't think either me or JJ were particularly players that people would be like, ‘Oh, they’re going to be pros eventually.’ So, I think me and JJ have just worked really hard and gotten to a point where we get to be pros,” Orf added.