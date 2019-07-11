The international "Twinless Twin" conference is underway in Huntsville.

People from around the world who've lost a twin are gathering at the Element Hotel at Bridge Street. It's a support group to let them know they're not alone.

They'll take part in panel discussions and other activities throughout the weekend. Organizers say the conference will give hope to "twinless twins" and forge new friendships.

"Many of the people coming to this conference are hurting and broken. They lost their other half, so this event is for twins to come together and connect with each other to give each other hope and offer support," said Michelle Getcell, Twinless Twin's executive director.

This is the first time the conference has been held in Huntsville. More than 100 people are registered.