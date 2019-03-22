International Space Station passing over Huntsville Friday night

The International Space Station will pass over Huntsville about 7:44 p.m. tonight.
It will be visible for about six minutes, said Janet Anderson, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center spokesperson.
Its maximum height will be 65 degrees, appears southwest and disappears northeast.
Anderson said it will be the third-brightest object in the sky, looking like a fast-moving plane.
Find viewing tips and more information here
