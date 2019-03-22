Clear
International Space Station passing over Huntsville Friday night

The International Space Station will pass over Huntsville about 7:44 p.m. tonight.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

It will be visible for about six minutes, said Janet Anderson, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center spokesperson.

Its maximum height will be 65 degrees, appears southwest and disappears northeast.

Anderson said it will be the third-brightest object in the sky, looking like a fast-moving plane.

