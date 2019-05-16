Professionals meet in Huntsville for a downtown-improvement summit

Marketers from across the country are here in Huntsville, learning how to improve their downtowns. About a hundred professionals with the International Downtown Association are attending the "Place Branding and Placemaking Summit." They're learning how to make urban areas successful, like building cultural and artistic attractions. Leaders say the goal is to make downtowns attractive for everyone.

"It's a very very important time and building inclusiveness in communities is really what we strive for to build downtown for everyone. To make everyone feel comfortable and welcome and part of the community," said International Downtown Association Speaker, Carolyn Dellutri.

Leaders pointed to the growth in downtown Huntsville. Mayor battle told the group it's important to motivate people to move here, so jobs can be filled, especially at the Mazda Toyota plant. The summit runs through Saturday at the AC hotel.