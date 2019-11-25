Internal review clears Madison Police Department officers in shooting death of Dana Fletcher

An Incident Review Board says the Madison Police Department officers involved in the Oct. 27 shooting death of Dana Fletcher “acted according to department policies and procedures,” according to a statement from the city of Madison.

The review board met Friday to “evaluate officers’ response to resistance involving Dana Fletcher on Oct. 27 in the Planet Fitness parking lot,” said Samantha Magnuson, city spokesperson. (Tap here for more information on the shooting)

The findings were given to Madison City Police Chief David Jernigan, who then returned all officers involved in the incident to full duty with no restrictions.

The names of the five officers involved in the shooting have not been released by police.

Earlier this month, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office also ruled the shooting as justified.

The review board conducts administrative hearings any time officers discharge their firearms in the line of duty. It is comprised of voting members including a division commander, a lieutenant, a sergeant, a patrolman, and a representative from the District Attorney’s office.

"This review board allows us the ability to critique ourselves with regard to training, equipment, and procedures to ensure we are following policy as established by our agency,” Jernigan said in the news release.

“The department will continue to ensure that officers receive regular training in accordance with law and departmental policy.”

“Because litigation is anticipated, the city of Madison will have no further comment on this incident at this time and will not publicly release any portion of the investigative file, including body camera video of the incident,” Magnuson said in the release.