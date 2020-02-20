Interim Chief School Financial Officer Appointed for Huntsville City Schools

Just over four months after Jim Brumley stepped into the role, Huntsville City Schools has appointed another interim chief schools financial officer (CSFO).

On Thursday, the school board voted 4-0 to approved Julie Fussell to the position. School Board President Elisa Ferrell said fellow board member Michelle Watkins was sick and could not attend Thursday's meeting.

Fussell currently works for the school system in another capacity and will serve as the interim CSFO with some assistance from Kim McPherson, an independent contractor and a former CSFO in her own right (not at Huntsville City Schools).

Jim Brumley previously served as the interim CSFO for the district and was in contract negotiations when Ferrell said he got another offer for a job closer to where he lived.

He held the position after the previous CSFO Tina Hancock stepped down after eight months on the job to take another position back in Hoover, where she came from prior to working with Huntsville City Schools.

The series of replacements started after Bob Hagood resigned in December 2018. At the time, Ferrell said he made $50 million worth of mistakes, one of which led to a clerical error that resulted in a $2 million deficit in the one-month fund.

Ferrell said the search for a permanent CSFO doesn't have a defined timeline, but hopes to have someone in the role soon. The board is currently accepting applications.