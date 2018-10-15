Inspectors to revisit north Alabama dam after leak repair

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (AP) - Inspectors will revisit a north Alabama dam that sprang a leak in 2017.

The Times Daily reports the Tennessee Valley Authority will inspect the dam at Little Bear Creek Reservoir in Lawrence County later this month.

TVA dam safety manager Kristen Smith says inspections typically take place every five years. But TVA moved up the next look, not due until 2020. That's because a leak appeared near the spillway in April 2017. Earlier this year, TVA inspectors discovered the source of the seepage. They injected a grout mixture into cracks at the dam's bedrock foundation, and continued monitoring it.

Bear Creek Development Authority Director Shannon McKinney says experts will look at every aspect of the dam, ways it could fail, the probability of each potential failure, and worst case scenarios.

