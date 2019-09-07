Clear

Inspectors approve THC from Alabama's hemp crop

Some growers are relieved to get the thumbs-up.

Sep 7, 2019
Greg Privett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Samples of Alabama's hemp crop are in line with state law, so far.

State inspectors have taken samples from hemp growers producing their first crops of the plant.

Alabama Agricultural Commissioner Rick Pate says that so far, samples from 45 licensed growers have all tested below the 0.3 percent THC level. That's the level required by state law.

The news comes as a relief for some growers. Al.com reports that they had expressed concern that their entire hemp crop could be destroyed if some of their plants tested above the legal limit.

