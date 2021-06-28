Huntsville Inspection Department ensures buildings are up to code, has no role in future maintenance

The building collapse tragedy in Florida raises questions and concerns over building safety everywhere.

The Director of Inspections for the city of Huntsville explains how they make sure our city's buildings stay safe and up to code.

The Inspection Department looks over every building inside city limits, and makes sure everything is up to code throughout multiple phases in the construction process.

But once construction is complete and they give the final stamp of approval, their job is done and they don't follow up on how the building is being maintained.

"That's our job, life safety, health safety and general welfare of the public. No matter where you're at, no matter what building you're in, that's our job to make sure that you're safe," says Randy Cunningham, the Inspection Director for the city of Huntsville.

The Inspections Department issues about 2,000 permits a month, and they follow up on those permits by inspecting the construction process.

"Once we issue a CO we don't go back into a building unless there's other permits and work that's going on in that building," explains Cunningham.

Once they give a certificate of occupancy saying everything is up to code, the maintenance of the building falls on the owners.

"No matter how well we do our job, it's up to the building owners and managers of the building to make sure that they're kept in good repair," says Cunningham.

But there's no agency to oversee the upkeep of buildings, so building managers would have to hire a private company to regularly check in on their structural integrity.

"We don't do engineering so if there's really problems with the building structurally they really need to hire an engineer to periodically just look at the building and say what do you see," says Cunningham.

In the case of the Surfside, Florida apartment collapse, there was a structural field survey report from 2018 that raised concerns. However, it was never followed up on.

"With this building, like you said, it was done on numerous occasions and it was never followed up with, so all good intentions don't make the building right," explains Cunningham.

He said the life span of any building is roughly fifty years, but if it's regularly maintained and repaired it can last longer. However, that maintenance costs money and since no one checks in on business owners to follow up on those repairs, they often get pushed to the backburner.

Cunningham says Huntsville City Hall has pretty much lived it's lifespan, and that's why they plan on having a new building in the next couple of years. He said from what he knows the city is on track with their permitting process for the new building.