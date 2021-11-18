WMEL holds grand opening for reverse osmosis plant in Hillsboro

The grand opening for the new West Morgan-East Lawrence reverse osmosis plant took place Thursday, giving guests an inside look at the area's water treatment process.

While the building became fully operational in May, the WMEL Water and Sewer Authority revealed the new facility to the public and strongly emphasized the purity of their water.

"We want to let everybody know we have good drinking water or safe drinking water for everybody to consume," said Dennie Robinson, plant manager for WMEL. "We want to make sure that we are protecting the people that we are serving."

Reverse osmosis is a process in which water is pumped under high pressure through membranes at the facility to remove impurities. WMEL said the facility is specifically designed to address "past health advisories, meet current water treatment challenges and ensure compliance with drinking water regulations that are anticipated in the future."

The plant is currently capable of producing 10.33 million gallons of drinking water a day and can be expanded to produce 16 million gallons as the community grows, according to WMEL.

The Alabama Rural Water Association honored WMEL with their “Water and Wastewater Utility Vision Award” for this project.