Huntsville Hospital shows how it cleans to fight coronavirus

WAAY 31 got a new look inside Huntsville Hospital at how some of the people who work behind the scenes keep patients safe.

David Crump, Environmental Services Director for Huntsville Hospital, said they added more than 400 hand sanitizer stations during the coronavirus pandemic and explained his team is hard at work cleaning the hospital day and night.

One of his cleaning team members, Dorris Acklin, said she is tasked with cleaning public areas and bathrooms throughout the day.

"I get here at five in the morning. When I get here, we just do the same thing, sanitizing surfaces, chairs, just making sure this a good, safe place," she said.

Crump said coronavirus forced everyone to intensify their cleaning.

"We've gone into a very preventative method of cleaning. We've stepped up our intervals that we clean in public areas. We have actually increased the amount of cleaning in patient rooms," he said.

Crump assigned cleaning teams to different areas, and they work their way throughout the hospital. He said he didn't hire any additional staff, but some people have worked overtime to clean the different areas.

"We clean after every single patient, and we also clean in occupied patient rooms on a daily basis. We clean every operating room every night, at the end of the day in a very detailed manor. We clean all our public areas at least once a day and higher touch items we come by even more often," he said.

Crump explained what they use to clean isn't what's found at a store.

"We use hospital grade disinfectant. It's referred to as a broad-spectrum disinfectant. It's EPA registered. We have it in abundance and we use it a lot," he said.

Acklin said she finds the work she's doing rewarding because she's helping keep people healthy.

"When I'm here, I'm always working to keep it good and sanitized," Acklin added.

Crump said all of the cleaning going on in the hospital shouldn't scare people, but rather reassure them on the safety of the facilities. He urged anyone who needs medical attention to not delay.