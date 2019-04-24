Inmates help clean up northeast Madison County

Littering in northeast Madison County has caught the attention of not only neighbors but also the commission.

Madison County commissioner for District one, Roger Jones, said he has state inmates working three days a week in his district to clean up the mess.

"We wish the residents wouldn't throw out their trash on the side of the road, but they do. The prisoners come out and pick it up," Jones said.

He explained state inmates are in his district about three days a week picking up bottles, cans or any other type of trash that's been discarded along the side of road.

Don Satterfield, who has lived in New Market for more than 80 years, said if it weren't for the inmates, the roadways would look different.

"It would be a mess. I guarantee you," he said.

Satterfield sees the inmates along Walker Lane frequently.

"They pick up a lot of stuff. They clean the place up. They really do a good job," he said.

Jones said he thinks he might know why Walker Lane sees so much littering.

"This is close to our landfill, so it seems there is more debris on this road than other roads," he said.

Jones shared with us about 10 inmates are brought over from Decatur, and the area that they will pick up trash in his district is chosen at random each week, because the area has so much need for clean up.

"It's good to have prisoners that help earn their keep, and it also provides service to community, and we're just glad to have them," Jones said.

"They do a good job. I'm really proud to see them out here cleaning up," Satterfield said.

Jones said he encourages everyone not to litter and to just take their garbage home and throw it away. The littering in his area is sometimes so bad, he said he wishes they could have inmates helping clean up the trash five days a week.