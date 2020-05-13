Inmate with coronavirus transferred to Limestone Co. facility

An inmate who tested positive for coronavirus was transferred to the Limestone Correctional Facility.

The inmate was hospitalized May 6 because he was considered high-risk due to preexisting medical conditions. Once he was discharged, he was transferred to the Limestone County facility. He was originally at the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed.

The Department of Corrections says the inmate was medically isolated in a negative airflow room in Limestone County.

"While at Limestone, the inmate received necessary treatment and carefully was monitored by healthcare staff who followed proper medical procedure and utilized appropriate personal protective equipment to minimize the potential risk of additional exposure," Samantha Rose with the Department of Corrections said.

A recent medical evaluation determined the inmate is no longer contagious. He is now out of isolation and considered to have recovered from coronavirus.

At this time, we do not know whether the inmate will be transferred back to the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed facility.

The Department of Corrections says it tested all inmates who were in the same housing area as the patient. They all tested negative.

At this time, a total of 9 inmates tested positive for coronavirus. 3 of those cases are still active.

22 employees also self-reported positive tests. Only 5 have been cleared to return back to work.