Inmate with Lauderdale County ties escapes from Decatur corrections facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from the North Alabama CBF in Decatur.
Billy Harold Anderson III, 29, escaped about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, according to the DOC. His escape was not announced until Monday.
Anderson is 5’11”, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including his initials, a skull, and the phrase ‘God’s Masterpeace.” He was wearing street clothes at the time of his escape.
He was sentenced to 18 months on Dec. 6 on a burglary charge from Lauderdale County.
