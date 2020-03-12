Inmate who escaped in December recaptured in Coosa County

The Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) says an escaped inmate has been recaptured in Coosa County.

Terry Christopher Searcy, 25, is serving a 20-year sentence for an assault conviction from 2016 in Shelby County. The DOC says he escaped on Dec. 19, 2019.

Searcy was recaptured on Thursday at 11 a.m. The DOC says he surrendered to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office and violence was not involved.