Inmate who escaped from work release recaptured in Albertville

Authorities have recaptured an inmate sentenced in Marshall County who escaped from work release in Alabaster.

Wesley Louis Staten, 26, left his job location about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2nd, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was recaptured Monday around 6:15 p.m. in Albertville.

He has been incarcerated at the Childersburg Work Release Center since August 2018. He was sentenced to eight years and one month on two marijuana possession charges, one false identity charge and one distribution of a controlled substance charge.

