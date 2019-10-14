Clear

Inmate who escaped from work release recaptured in Albertville

Wesley Louis Staten

He has been incarcerated at the Childersburg Work Release Center since August 2018.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 7:59 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities have recaptured an inmate sentenced in Marshall County who escaped from work release in Alabaster.

Wesley Louis Staten, 26, left his job location about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2nd, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was recaptured Monday around 6:15 p.m. in Albertville.

He has been incarcerated at the Childersburg Work Release Center since August 2018. He was sentenced to eight years and one month on two marijuana possession charges, one false identity charge and one distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Read the original story here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events