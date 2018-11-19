Inmate stabbed to death at Elmore County prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An inmate has been stabbed to death by another inmate at a state prison in Alabama.
Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said in a news release that the stabbing occurred Sunday morning at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County.
Horton said 39-year-old James Lewis Kennedy was fatally stabbed during a fight with another inmate.
Prison officials said 29-year-old Patrick Dean Smith is a suspect in the stabbing and is being charged with murder. The department said the circumstances that led to the stabbing remain under investigation. It is unclear if Smith has a lawyer.
Kennedy was serving a life sentence for a 2004 first-degree burglary and attempted murder conviction in Henry County.
Smith is serving a life sentence for a 2012 second-degree assault conviction in Mobile County.
