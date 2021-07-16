Escaped inmate recaptured after stealing a truck from Decatur job site

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an escaped inmate out of Morgan County was recaptured.

Dennis Greer was found in Bessemer by the Police Department there at 10 PM on Thursday night.

Dennis Greer was participating in a work-release program at the North Alabama Community Work Center in Decatur. ADOC said Greer stole a truck and escaped from his job assignment at Decatur Recycling on Wednesday morning.

Greer was charged with theft of property and sentenced to 25 years. He has been serving time since 2007.