Inmate recaptured after leaving work release center

An inmate who fled from a work release site in Talladega County, Alabama, was recaptured Sunday morning.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Joel Amos Spears, 28, left the Childersburg Work Release Center around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
He was serving a 15-year sentence for a second-degree escape charge in Randoph County. He was sentenced back on May 11, 2016.
ADOC officials said he was recaptured by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday.
