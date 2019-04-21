Clear

Inmate recaptured after leaving work release center

Joel Amos Spears was sentenced back on May 11, 2016 to a 15-year sentence on a second-degree escape charge. Joel Amos Spears was sentenced back on May 11, 2016 to a 15-year sentence on a second-degree escape charge.

Joel Amos Spears was on the run for about two days before he was recaptured.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An inmate who fled from a work release site in Talladega County, Alabama, was recaptured Sunday morning.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Joel Amos Spears, 28, left the Childersburg Work Release Center around 1 a.m. Friday morning. 

He was serving a 15-year sentence for a second-degree escape charge in Randoph County. He was sentenced back on May 11, 2016.

ADOC officials said he was recaptured by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events