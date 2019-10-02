Clear
Inmate from Madison County escapes from Decatur work release

Quincy Recardo Tisdale

Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, was reported as escaped Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a correctional facility in Decatur.

The department said Tisdale left an assigned job location in Decatur about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. That exact job site has not been released by the corrections department.

Tisdale is 5’9”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eye, with body markings including The Real Untouchables, a cross, Thug Life with a bullet in the middle, a heart with thunderbolts, and a panther.

He was last seen wearing a bluish-colored shirt, blue jeans with multiple colors along the front and back pockets, and tennis shoes.

Tisdale was incarcerated at North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.

The corrections department said he had been sentenced to 2 years of incarceration on Sept. 24, 2018, on an assault charge in Madison County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-831-8825.

