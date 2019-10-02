The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has escaped from a correctional facility in Decatur.
Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, was reported as escaped Wednesday morning.
The department said Tisdale left an assigned job location in Decatur about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. That exact job site has not been released by the corrections department.
Tisdale is 5’9”, 195 pounds, black hair, brown eye, with body markings including The Real Untouchables, a cross, Thug Life with a bullet in the middle, a heart with thunderbolts, and a panther.
He was last seen wearing a bluish-colored shirt, blue jeans with multiple colors along the front and back pockets, and tennis shoes.
Tisdale was incarcerated at North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.
The corrections department said he had been sentenced to 2 years of incarceration on Sept. 24, 2018, on an assault charge in Madison County.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-831-8825.
Related Content
- Inmate from Madison County escapes from Decatur work release
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- UPDATE: Inmate who escaped Decatur work release captured
- Authorities recapture inmate who escaped from Decatur Work Release facility
- Work release inmate recaptured, faces escape charge
- Escaped inmate in Madison County recaptured
- Lawrence County sheriff seeks inmate who escaped work release
- Inmate escapes from south Alabama work release center
- Escaped Limestone County inmate captured
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured