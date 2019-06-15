Clear
Inmate found dead in Morgan County Jail

Inmate found dead in Morgan County Jail.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A Morgan County Jail inmate was found unresponsive. According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Twitter, CPR was rendered as they were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Sheriff Puckett and members of the Command staff are on scene. ABI has been notified. The tweet added, more details to come. 

