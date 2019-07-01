Inmate found dead in Madison County Jail

Investigator Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday afternoon, it was discovered a 28-year-old male inmate committed suicide in the Madison County Jail.
Patterson says the inmate's identity will not be released, and as routine protocol for suspicious deaths, an investigation has been completed. The inmate's remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for an autopsy.
