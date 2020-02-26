Inmate found dead at Madison County Jail

A Madison County Jail inmate died Wednesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the inmate, whose name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, was found alone and unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services was notified, and the inmate was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of injury or trauma, and it had only been approximately one hour since his last cell check.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.