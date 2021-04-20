Inmate faces new charges for assault of Morgan County corrections officer

A Morgan County inmate is facing new charges for assaulting a corrections officer.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Corrections Officer Kathy Evans was assisting with the distribution of evening meals at the time of the assault. It said federal inmate Lemond Lawerance Burns, 22, requested a smoke break, and Evans informed him they would get to smoke breaks once meal time was over.

"Burns proceeded to walk up on Officer Evans who issued commands for him to back away. At that time, the inmate quickly punched Officer Evans twice knocking her to the ground," the sheriff’s office said. Other corrections officers responded and called for the medical team.

Evans was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for multiple injuries including a concussion, contusions around her mouth and eye, which is swollen shut, and bruising to her back, head and arms from hitting the ground.

Warrants were issued for Burns for assault second degree with a $50,000 bond. The sheriff's office said he will face these charges once previous state and federal sentences are served.

Burns is from Alpine, Alabama and has been held in the Morgan County Jail on federal charges since Feb. 8, 2021. He was relocated to an isolation pod.

“Our Correction Officers are unsung members of our team. They serve in a $13 an hour position, spending more time in jail than many of our inmates. This was a cold, unwarranted attack with no remorse. We hurt with Officer Evans who is a model officer, is active in her community and has a heart for serving. This event is a reminder of their true value to our community," a news release from the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.