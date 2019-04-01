Clear

Inmate escapes from job site in Athens

Jeffrey Ryan Davis

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate it says left his assigned job location in Athens.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 2:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate it says left his assigned job location in Athens.

Jeffrey Ryan Davis, 47, left his job at 12:55 p.m. today, according to the department. He is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department are helping with the search.

Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Davis left his job at Cast Products Inc. on Hwy. 127 in Athens. That's the same business where inmate Joseph Lee Davis escaped in February before he was recaptured.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

He was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2017 on a theft of property charge from Franklin County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events