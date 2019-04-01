Inmate escapes from job site in Athens

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate it says left his assigned job location in Athens.

Jeffrey Ryan Davis, 47, left his job at 12:55 p.m. today, according to the department. He is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department are helping with the search.

Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Davis left his job at Cast Products Inc. on Hwy. 127 in Athens. That's the same business where inmate Joseph Lee Davis escaped in February before he was recaptured.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

He was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2017 on a theft of property charge from Franklin County.