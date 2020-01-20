Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia work release site

A state prison inmate has escaped from work release in Colbert County.

Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, left his assigned job location in Tuscumbia about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black toboggan and black shoes.

The department of corrections says Armstead is 6’11” tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has been in custody on a burglary charge out of Lauderdale County since 2016. He was set for a parole consideration in 2022.

He was assigned to the Decatur Work Release Center.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify yous local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.