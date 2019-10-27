The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped on Sunday.
He is identified as 30-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie. Investigators said he is six feet tall and 180 pounds.
Jail officials said if you have any information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, but instead call 911. They said he "has a violent history with law enforcement."
The sheriff's office did not state how he was able to escape from the jail.
