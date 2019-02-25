Inmate escapes from Decatur Work Release facility

An inmate has walked away from a work release site in North Alabama.

The Department of Corrections said it’s looking for Dyron Rashad Primus, 27, after he walked away from the North Alabama Community Work Center in Decatur. Officials said he left the site around 3:45 Monday morning. He was serving a 15 year sentence for marijuana possession in Morgan County and was sentenced in 2018.

Primus is described as a black male, 5’7’’, 135 pounds wearing a state issued white jacket, white pants, and a white toboggan.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.