Inmate escapes from Decatur Work Release Center

An inmate has escaped from a Department of Corrections facility in Decatur, the department said late Tuesday.

Michael Glenn Kimbrough, 38, was wearing a black tank top and black jeans when he escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes and several tattoos, including snake eyes and Nazi lightning bolts.

In 2004, Kimbrough was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a robbery charge in Morgan County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.