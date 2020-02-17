Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Marshall County inmate escapes south Alabama work release center

A inmate from Marshall County escapes from the Elba Work Release Center.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 6:29 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate. Dustin Morton escaped from the Elba Work Release Center around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

He is serving a 180 months sentence for an obstruction of justice conviction out of Marshall County. Morton was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans. If you have any information about Morton, you're asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events