Law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate. Dustin Morton escaped from the Elba Work Release Center around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.
He is serving a 180 months sentence for an obstruction of justice conviction out of Marshall County. Morton was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans. If you have any information about Morton, you're asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.
Related Content
- Marshall County inmate escapes south Alabama work release center
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- Inmate escapes from south Alabama work release center
- Inmate escapes from Tuscumbia work release site
- Work release inmate recaptured, faces escape charge
- Inmate Escapes From Camden Work Release
- US Marshals catch escaped Colbert County inmate
- Lawrence County sheriff seeks inmate who escaped work release
- Authorities recapture inmate who escaped work release in Colbert County
- Alabama authorities capture escaped inmate
Scroll for more content...