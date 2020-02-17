Marshall County inmate escapes south Alabama work release center

Law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate. Dustin Morton escaped from the Elba Work Release Center around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

He is serving a 180 months sentence for an obstruction of justice conviction out of Marshall County. Morton was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans. If you have any information about Morton, you're asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.