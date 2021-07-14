Escapee with North Alabama ties recaptured

Update:

Jesse Tidwell has been recaptured. He was taken into custody by Bay Minette Police shortly after escaping Fountain Correctional Facility.

________________________________________________________

An inmate with ties to North Alabama escpaed from a Department of Corrections facility Wednesday afternoon.

Jesse Tidwell was serving time for a rape conviction out of Lauderdale County. Tidwell was being held at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, AL. That's about 4.5 hours south of Huntsville.

He is 5' 11" and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

ADOC has not released how he escaped, but said it happened shortly after 2 PM.

If you see him or have any information on where he may be, you can call local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC is asking anyone with tips to call them at 1-800-831-8825.

This is the second inmate to escape a state facility Wednesday.

Earlier, Dennis Greer left the North Alabama Community Work Center while working at Decatur Recycling.

