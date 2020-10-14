Inmate charged in murder at Madison County Jail

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced Wednesday that a murder charge has been filed in the Friday killing of a Madison County Jail inmate.

Michael Tyrone Wheeler, 29, is charged in the murder of fellow inmate Terran Burt, 21.

Wheeler is in jail on assault charges.

Burt was in jail on a murder charge. (Read more here)

The sheriff’s office said Burt and Wheeler fought about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Burt was rendered unconscious, taken to Huntsville Hospital, and put on life support. He died about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Turner said it’s not easy to investigate a case inside a jail, but that people stepped up and told the truth.

He said that, despite claims in a legal filing, he has no knowledge of the fight being gang-related.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.