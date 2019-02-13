Inmate charged after ropes of tobacco, drugs found at Marshall County Jail

According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, deputies found contraband being pulled into the jail through an air vent.

Sims said deputies routinely patrol the outside of the jail. During one of these checks, a deputy saw small packages wrapped in black electrical tape formed into a rope being pulled into an air vent.

The deputy began pulling back on the package and got into a tug of war with the inmate on the other side. Another deputy went into the jail and discovered inmate Luke Couch was pulling the packages from inside his cell.

Inside the packages, deputies found four cell phones, pills, marijuana, tobacco and playing cards. Couch, 21, is being charged with promoting prison contraband. Sims said he is in jail for failing to appear on drug charges.

The sheriff said the office is taking its time unwrapping the packages so they can be sent off for fingerprints to find out it put the contraband into the air vent.

The sheriff has been cracking down on contraband since he took office last month.