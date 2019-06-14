Injured shirtless man with duct tape, rope says he escaped DeKalb County kidnapping; 1 arrested

Deputies have arrested a man linked to a suspected kidnapping after a DeKalb County family woke up to the victim knocking on their backdoor claiming that he just escaped.

The suspect, Mark Byers, is in Henagar police custody and will be transferred to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The victim's name has not been released at this time, but he is headed home to Jackson County.

According to deputies, the victim says he escaped from two men and got help when he knocked on a stranger's back door. It all happened on Moses Drive in Henagar near where DeKalb and Jackson counties meet. The victim says he was taken from his home in Rosalie in Jackson County Thursday night.

Deputies say Mark Byers of Henagar will likely face kidnapping, burglary and assault charges in addition to drug charges from Friday's arrest.

The neighbor who helped didn't want to talk on camera, but he said the victim knocked on his back door a little before 8 a.m. Friday morning. He said the man was disoriented, shirtless, had duct tape on his neck and had a rope he said he was tied up with.

The victim had a head injury and a nose injury. The neighbor said the victim didn't want to go to the hospital, and when paramedics arrived, he refused treatment.

Deputies and police are still searching for one other suspect.