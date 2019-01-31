Clear

Infant Ibuprofen recall expanded for dosage concerns

Tris Pharma expands its voluntary recall of infants' ibuprofen oral suspension drops, due to high concentration of ibuprofen.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 7:46 AM

A recall on CVS and Equate-brand infant Ibuprofen was expanded Wednesday.

The recall was voluntary, and involved infant ibuprofen oral suspension drops. The concern is that the concentration of Ibuprofen in some of the production lots is too high – as much as ten percent above the specified limit.

The impacted brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and is packaged in ½ oz. and 1 oz. bottles.

To check if your child's medicine is included in the recall, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 19°
Florence
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 16°
Fayetteville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 15°
Decatur
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Scottsboro
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events