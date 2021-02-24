Indictments of former Athens, Limestone school officials leave parents feeling betrayed

Former Athens City and Limestone County superintendents and four others across the state are being accused of multiple counts of fraud and identity theft.

One parent told WAAY 31 it makes her question who you can trust, because school officials are supposed to be someone we can trust.

“Innocent children were used as pawns for a money game," said Deborah Brasher. "They betrayed everyone in the oath they took when they took that point of office. They knew what they were doing. They thought they were above the system, and no one is above the system. No one is above the law.”

Brasher has two students in virtual learning with Madison County. She's thankful her kids aren't impacted by this, but she feels for the children and parents that are.

“These poor kids now have to go through and know that the people that they were supposed to be in their best interest were actually stealing their lives," said Brasher.

She said it's plain and simple, the people accused were putting hundreds of children's future at risk, all for some extra money.

The six people involved are accused of stealing around $7 million in state education funds.