Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck "has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL" due to the fact he is "mentally worn down," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Luck will officially announce he is retiring during a Sunday press conference.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck planning to retire
- Panthers owner: Team needs contingency plan behind QB Newton
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa faces ankle surgery
- Former Kentucky QB passes away at 38
- Huntsville QB Club has summer huddle
- Couple at Orange Bowl out of sheer luck
- FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement
- Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson announces move to Michigan
- Tide's Tua Tagovailoa tweets support for fellow QB Jalen Hurts
- QB AJ McCarron agrees to sign 2-year contract with Bills
Scroll for more content...