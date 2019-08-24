Clear

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck planning to retire

Sources told ESPN, the 29-year-old is planning on retiring.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck "has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL" due to the fact he is "mentally worn down," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Luck will officially announce he is retiring during a Sunday press conference.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events