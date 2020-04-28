Incredible video! Owens Cross Roads police officer narrowly escapes injury by distracted driver

An Owens Cross Roads Police Department office is OK after potentially being seriously injured while doing his job Tuesday.

The department, in a post on its Facebook page, said the officer was helping a stranded motorist on U.S. 431 about 1 p.m. Tuesday when a distracted driver hit his patrol car, which then hit the stranded vehicle.

In the video, you can see the officer run for his life before even more quickly calling for assistance and checking on the motorists.

It happened right after the officer told the driver of the stranded vehicle that he would wait with them because he didn't want them to get rear-ended by a car.

Police said there was only one minor injury.

The department wants drivers to recognize how dangerous distracted driving can be for everyone.

Drivers also should remember Alabama’s Move Over law, which requires motorists to move over at least one lane and slow down when public safety vehicles are stopped on the sides of roadways.

See the department’s post and watch the officer’s body cam footage of the incident below: